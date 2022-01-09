4-3-3: Liverpool’s probable starting XI vs Shrewsbury

Liverpool will kick start their FA Cup campaign today against League One side Shrewsbury Town.

The Reds have to field a side mixed of youth and experience. They have confirmed that some players have returned but the names have not been provided (LFC).

The Merseysiders have stated that Cameroonian star, Joel Matip, could return to action. We take a look at how Liverpool would line up vs Shrewsbury:

Defense and GK

If Kelleher is available then we can expect him to start in the goal. He did brilliantly in the last league game vs Chelsea in the absence of Alisson Becker. In front of the young shot-stopper, Matip may partner Joe Gomes in the central defense.

As far as the fullback positions are concerned, Neco Williams could replace Trent Alexander-Arnold to start in the RB role, on the other hand, Robertson could return from suspension to start in the left back position.

Midfield

In the center of the park, the likes of Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could replace the senior players in the starting XI.

Attack

With Salah and Mane on international duty, the likes of Kaide Gordon and Takumi Minamino could get the nod to start in the wide attacking positions. In the False No. 9 role, Roberto Firmino might return in place of Diogo Jota.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 starting XI vs Shrewsbury: