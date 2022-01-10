Liverpool badly need to improve their midfield department, they have been linked with Yves Bissouma for quite some time and reports suggest that his signing can finally be secured before this month’s deadline ends.

Back in May 2021, the Reds made contact to lure the Brighton midfielder (The Times). On the other hand, in the summer transfer window, the Merseysiders made a move to hire his services (Mirror Sport). However, the transfer did not go through happen.

News – Liverpool prepared to agree £41.7m fee & £80,000 a week deal to secure signing – Report

As per the latest update provide by The Athletic, the Seagulls are prepared to sell their prized asset in the January transfer window if they receive an offer of £50million.

Liverpool miss Georginio Wijnaldum, who was allowed to leave for free for Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The Netherlands midfielder used to consistently press in the center of the park to win back the ball and was comfortable in possession.

More importantly, the former Newcastle man was fit and ever present for Jurgen Klopp. No player played more games for the German boss at Anfield than Gini.

Bissouma is mainly a defensive midfielder, who can effectively play in the central midfield as well. He is a highly energetic player, who can press and tackle to break opponent’s play and can also strike the ball from distance. The Mali international could be the man to finally replace Wijnaldum.

The 18-capped star’s current deal will expire in just 18 months, therefore, his price tag of £50million should be considered very high but Brighton feel that it is justified because the 25-year-old is one of the best in the Premier League.

Like Mane, Salah and Keita, it must be taken into consideration that the former Lille man is currently in Cameroon to take part in the African Cup of Nations.

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £50million to finally sign Yves Bissouma before deadline?