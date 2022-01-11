Favourites Liverpool backed to secure signing of £90million star

Liverpool have been linked with England international and Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham, for some time and lately, a former PL star has backed the Reds to secure his signing.

Last month, The Mirror revealed that the Anfield club are leading the race to sign the Three Lions star and Klopp is not scared off the massive asking price of £90million.

News – £75million player accepts offer to sign for Liverpool – Report

Moreover, Football Insider reported that talks have already begun to hire the services of the talented 18-year-old midfielder. Recently, ex Sunderland striker, Kevin Phillips has backed Liverpool to strengthen their midfield by signing Bellingham.

The 48-year-old told Football Insider:

“Milner and Henderson will be another year older so I think it’s vital they get another midfielder in. There’s been a lot of talk about Jude Bellingham. He is someone who could be the long-term future of that midfield. He could be one that comes in.

“Milner has been an incredible servant but his time will come eventually. For a club of Liverpool’s size and the position they are in, they need a world-class centre-midfielder. Jude Bellingham is one player who certainly fits the mould. It’s an area they need to address in the summer, 100 per cent, and I think they will.”

Apart from Milner and Henderson, Liverpool have the likes of Thiago, Fabinho, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton in the center of the park. However, none of the players have been able to regularly score/create goals from the center.

Bellingham is an energetic box to box midfielder, who has shown maturity beyond his age. In the current campaign, so far, the teenager has directly contributed in 13 goals in 25 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

Few days back, Anfield legend, Jamie Carragher, singled out Jude Bellingham as the one player the Reds should lure. In your opinion, should Klopp spend £90million to secure his signing?