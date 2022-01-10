If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are seriously looking to hire the services of French international and Sevilla star Jules Kounde.

According to El Nacional, the Merseysiders are willing to activate the release clause worth 90 million euros (£75million) to sign the Les Bleus center half in the winter transfer window.

Not only that, the Catalan outlet have claimed that as per sources, the 23-year-old star has accepted the offer presented to him by Liverpool to move to Anfield.

Kounde has been tracked by the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea for some time and the Spanish news source have stated that Jurgen Klopp fears the European giants could be back next summer to sign the youngster. Therefore, the German manager wants the Reds to advance to sign him this month.

The former Bordeaux defender has been brilliant for the Andalusian club under the management of Julen Lopetegui. He was a key member of the squad that won the Europa League in 2020.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, Kounde has featured in 17 league fixtures for the La Liga side and helped the team keep 9 clean sheets. Sevilla have the best defensive record so far in Spain and have only let in 13 goals in 20 games. They are five points behind leaders Real Madrid and have a game in hand.

Back in October 2021, the 7-capped international featured for full 90 minutes in both the semi-final and the final of the UEFA Nations League and helped Didier Deschamps’ men lift the trophy.

Last season, Liverpool suffered big time because all their senior central defenders were out injured. This term, they are back and in the summer, the Reds moved in to sign Ibrahima Konate to further strengthen the department.

Therefore, in all fairness, the Anfield club do not need to improve their backline this month. Instead, they should focus on reinforcing the midfield and the attack. What do you think?