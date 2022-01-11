In 2020, Liverpool splashed the cash to sign a top quality midfielder in the form of Thiago Alcantara. Unfortunately, since moving to England, the Spanish international has mostly been out injured. Currently, he is out with a hip concern.

On the other hand, last summer, we allowed our fittest player, Wijnaldum, to leave for free and have not replaced the midfielder as yet.

Therefore, the Merseysiders need to improve things in the center of the park and the latest reports going on in the media suggest that they are very serious about hiring the services of German international and Real Madrid star, Toni Kroos.

According to El Nacional, Jurgen Klopp is the only manager who can convince his compatriot to leave the Los Blancos. The former Bayern Munich star’s current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu will expire in 18 months and the La Liga giants do not have any plans to offer him an extension.

The Spanish news outlet have mentioned that in such a scenario, the Reds will present him a tempting offer to move to Anfield. It is stated that Liverpool would promise him a starring role in the side and are willing to agree a three year deal that will make him earn the same salary that he currently earns.

At the moment, the World Cup winning star is earning £200,000 a week (The Mail) at Madrid, so, Liverpool are prepared to agree a three year contract worth £31.2million to sign Kroos.

The 32-year-old has won multiple league titles in Germany and in Spain, moreover, he has won the European Cup on four occasions. This term, so far, he has scored three goals and provided as many assists for the league leaders.

Kroos is without doubt a proven quality, world class central midfielder but he is a veteran and signing him might only fix the midfield issues for the short term.

In your view, should Liverpool offer a lucrative £31.2million contract to sign him?