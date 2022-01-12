Liverpool are consistently linked with central midfielders as they need to reinforce things in the center of the park this month.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are ready to make a big offer in order to sign Uruguayan international and Real Madrid star, Federico Valverde.

According to a report covered by El Nacional yesterday, Jurgen Klopp is obsessed and wants to hire the services of the Uruguayan midfielder, who would fit perfectly at Anfield under the management of the German coach.

The 23-year-old versatile star, who can play in multiple positions, signed a new deal last summer that will expire in 2027 but the dilemma is that he is not starting regularly under Italian boss, Carlo Ancelotti. Therefore, the Spanish news source have claimed that the player is considering his departure from the Bernabeu outfit.

It is stated that Liverpool are preparing to move in, they are willing to bid 80 million euros (£66million) to sign Valverde and the proposal would be studied carefully by the Los Blancos.

In the current campaign, the 35-capped international only started 2 games in the UEFA Champions League group stage. On the other hand, so far, he has only started 10 times in the La Liga and played for full 90 minutes on just four occasions.

Last term, he spent a considerable amount of time out injured but in the 2019-20 season, he was a key member of the Real Madrid squad that won the La Liga and the Super Copa titles under Zinedine Zidane.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £66million to sign Federico Valverde?