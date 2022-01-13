Chelsea have already booked their spot in the final of the Carabao Cup and they would collide against Liverpool or Arsenal who will face off in the first leg of the semi final tonight.

The Reds started a very young team in the FA Cup contest vs Shrewsbury and we can expect star players to return vs the Gunners.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the likes of Trent Alexander Arnold and Alisson Becker have returned to full training and the duo could return to the starting XI vs the north Londoners. We take a look at the possible XI that could feature tonight.

GK and Defense

The German manager has claimed that Kelleher is the keeper for the League Cup but Alisson needs a game now and he could be making his debut in the competition (LFC).

In front of the Brazilian goalie, we can expect Alexander-Arnold and Matip to return to partner the likes of Van Dijk and Robertson in the defense.

Midfield

Fabinho netted a brace in the last game and he should start as the main defensive midfielder. Curtis Jones should move to the center of the park and Oxlade-Chamberlain could get the nod to start as well.

Offense

Divock Origi is still out injured, therefore, we can expect Firmino to start in the False No. 9 role. Takumi Minamino should return to feature on the right flank, on the other hand, Diogo Jota could start on the left wing.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Arsenal: