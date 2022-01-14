Liverpool have been heavily linked with Colombian winger and FC Porto star, Luis Diaz, in the January transfer window.

Reports in the Portuguese media have been intriguing. According to a recent story covered by A Bola (news image provided below), Liverpool seem ready to make a big offer to sign the South American attacker this month.

The renowned media outlet heavily praised the performance of the 25-year-old in the last league contest vs Estoril. The opponents were 2-0 up and then Diaz decimated the defense, scored a goal and provided an assist to earn all three points for the Dragons.

Now, after 16 league appearances, the Copa America top scorer, has directly contributed in 17 goals (13 goals and 4 assists) for the Liga Nos side who currently have a three point lead at the top of the table over reigning champions Sporting CP.

A Bola claim that manager, Sergio Conceicao, would want to keep the player until the end of this season but a big offer can change the situation. A week ago, former Porto star, Rodolfo Reis stated that £58million fee would be enough to secure the signing of Luis Diaz (Record)

Liverpool have a game in hand but they are eleven points behind Premier League leaders, Manchester City. To put pressure on the Cityzens, the Reds need a big winning run and for that they need their best players fit and available.

For now, the Anfield side are without their two top wingers, Mane and Salah, who are on international duty. Therefore, a wide attacker must be signed this month to strengthen the offense.

In your opinion, should Liverpool offer £58million to sign Luis Diaz?