Liverpool are once again linked with Ousmane Dembele and reports in the media suggest that they have submitted an irrevocable offer to sign the French international.

The Les Bleus playmaker will be out of contract in the summer and Barca have so far failed to agree a new deal with him.

According to El Nacional, the future of the 24-year-old playmaker is still up in the air and this month, he can negotiate with any foreign club and agree a pre-contract.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp has been interested in hiring the services of the former Borussia Dortmund star and Liverpool have submitted the best, most appealing and irrevocable offer to secure the signing.

It is stated that the Reds are not only proposing a great economic deal but are also promising a starring role for the player in the starting XI. However, the Catalan outlet have not mentioned any figures.

It must be taken into consideration that Dembele is already earning a massive salary of 20 million euros per season i.e. £320,000-a-week (ABC). So, Liverpool would probably have to break their pay structure to sign him which they should not because the Frenchman has mostly been on the treatment table.

The Merseysiders have not been able to agree a new deal with their star playmaker, Mohamed Salah, as yet. The Egyptian superstar has recently claimed that his demands are not excessive and Jurgen Klopp is optimistic that the fresh terms will be agreed with the winger.

The new contract for Salah should be the priority but for the long term, Liverpool do need to lure a winger as they lack depth in the attack.

