Liverpool need to improve the depth of their wide attacking positions because currently, there is no one good enough to cover in the absence of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Last night, in the League Cup, the Merseysiders could not even a score a single goal at Anfield vs Arsenal, who played majority of the game with ten men.

The Reds have been heavily linked with English and West Ham United winger, Jarrod Bowen, who has been “brilliant” for the Hammers under the management of David Moyes.

According to a story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool are looking at versatile players, who can be deployed in multiple attacking positions, and they are stepping up the interest in luring the 25-year-old winger. He is eager to secure a move to Anfield.

The six time European Champions were looking to replace Belgian forward, Divock Origi, with Bowen in the summer but the move could not happen. Few days back, The Daily Express claimed that the ex Hull City star is now valued at around £50million.

As far as this season is concerned, the speedy attacker has so far started 25 games in all competitions and directly contributed in 18 goals (8 goals and 10 assists). In the last league game vs Norwich City, he netted a brace to help West Ham earn all three points (2-0).

It must be remembered that back in November last year, Bowen was brilliant against Liverpool as he provided two assists to hand Klopp is first defeat of the campaign.

The Hammers’ star is primarily a right winger, who likes to cut in and strike the ball from his strong left foot. Moreover, Moyes has also utilized him in the CF role when needed.

