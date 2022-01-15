Liverpool have been linked with Leeds United star, Kalvin Phillips, for some time and the England international is once again in the focus.

Back in October last year, The Daily Star revealed that the Reds are interested in signing the Three Lions star, who is valued £60million by the Whites.

Now, according to El Nacional, Liverpool are preparing a bid worth 40 million euros (£33million) to sign the 26-year-old regista bud such a proposal will be rejected by the Elland Road outfit, who do not want to sell their star to another Premier League side.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Kalvin Phillips and has asked the club for his signing. Moreover, even the player is tempted by the idea of playing at Anfield. However, Leeds are in favor of selling the deep lying playmaker to Real Madrid.

The 19-capped international was a key member of Marcelo Bielsa’s side that won the Championship in 2019-20 and he had an impressive debut Premier League campaign last term. He was an important player for the England team that reached the finals of the European Championships last summer.

Italian legend, Andrea Pirlo, who was a master at playing the regista role, is a fan of Phillips and thinks that England has never had a midfielder like him (The Athletic).

At Anfield, we do have a to defensive midfielder cum deep-lying playmaker in the form of Brazilian international, Fabinho. What we really need is a player in the center of the park who can not only press but also score and create goals regularly.

