Liverpool have dropped points in the last three league games and must return to winning ways tomorrow vs Brentford if they are to have a serious chance of catching Man City.

The Reds only got a single point when they last faced the Bees in the Premier League. Who will come out on top this weekend?

In the absence of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, the Merseysiders were unable to hit even a single shot on target in the Carabao Cup game vs Arsenal, who were a man down for the majority of the contest.

Fortunately, Divock Origi is running again but unfortunately, the Belgian international is still not available for the game on Sunday. Therefore, we can expect, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota to start in the attack but Takumi Minamino could be replaced with Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In the center of the park, young Curtis Jones must replace 36-year-old James Milner to start with the likes of Brazilian play breaker, Fabinho, and captain Jordan Henderson. Spanish maestro, Thiago Alcantara remains sidelined with a hip injury.

In the backline, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Scottish captain, Andrew Robertson, would likely retain their starting fullback positions. On the other hand, French defender, Ibrahima Konate, might replace Joel Matip to start with Virgil van Dijk in the central defense.

Alisson Becker made his League Cup debut for Liverpool on Thursday night and had little to do against the Gunners. The Samba star should retain his place in the goal.

Here is Klopp’s strongest possible 4-3-3 Liverpool XI vs Brentford: