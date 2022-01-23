Back in April 2017, Crystal Palace defeated Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield. Since then, the Reds have won each and every fixture against the Eagles.

A win today would be 11th in the row for the Merseysiders against the Selhurst Park outfit. Who will come out on top?

In the midweek, Liverpool defeated Arsenal in the Carabao Cup to book their place in the final. We can expect a few changes in the squad that started vs the north London side.

Goalie and Defeners

In the goal, Brazilian star, Alisson Becker, would likely return to replace young Kelleher. In front of the shot-stopper, Konate could replace Matip in the central defense to start with Van Dijk.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were fantastic vs the Gunners and the duo should retain their fullback positions vs Palace.

Midfielders

There should be no change in the center of the park. Fabinho was brilliant in the last game in the DM role and he must start as the main play breaker again. In front of the Samba star, the likes of Henderson and Jones could feature in the midfield.

Harvey Elliott could make the squad and might get some minutes from the bench depending on the situation. On the other hand, Oxlade-Chamberlain is still a doubt.

Forwards

Jota and Firmino would keep their starting place up-front and Takumi Minamino might replace young Gordon in the lineup. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Crystal Palace: