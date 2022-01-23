Liverpool have been heavily linked with Uruguayan international and Barcelona star, Ronald Araujo, in the winter transfer window and the latest reports suggest that they have submitted an irrefutable proposal to sign him.

On 16th January, Sport revealed that the Merseysiders are willing to offer lucrative wages, that Barca cannot afford to pay, to sign the 22-year-old defender.

Moreover, on 19th January, another famous Spanish news source in the form of Mundo Deportivo reported that the Reds have a concrete interest in luring the South American center half, who is also on the radar of arch rivals Manchester United.

More recently, Catalan media outlet, Nacional, have reported that Araujo wants a massive salary to extend his stay at the Nou Camp. However, due to the current economic situation, club president, Joan Laporta, has requested the CB to lower his wage demands and sign the new contract.

The youngster is earning less than half a million euros per season with the Spanish side and that is a very low salary for a star, who is an important member in the starting XI for Xavi. In such a situation, it is stated that Jurgen Klopp has contacted the player and made an irrefutable offer to bring him to Anfield.

At the moment, Liverpool have ample quality and depth as far as the central defense is concerned and in all fairness, they do not need to secure the signature of Ronald Araujo.

The 5-capped international’s current deal with the Catalan giants, who will face Alaves in an hour, will expire in 2023 and he is rated at £50.2million.

In your opinion, who should Klopp lure before the closure of the winter transfer window?