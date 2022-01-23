Liverpool are looking to strengthen their midfield department this month, something that they did not do after letting Grujic and Wijnaldum leave in the summer.

As per reports going on in the media (ESPN), the Reds are one of the front runners to sign Denis Zakaria, who is rated at £25million (The Mirror), before the closure of the January transfer window.

We take a look at how Liverpool could line up with the Switzerland international if he does end up moving to Anfield this winter.

This season, the combination of Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho has worked best for us in the center of the park. In fact, we have won all the Premier League games that Thiago has started. Unforunately, the Spaniard has spent majority of the time on the treatment table since joining us in 2020 and is currently out with a hip concern.

On the other hand, captain Henderson will turn 32 this year and this term, it has become evident that he cannot consistently press and win the ball from the opposition to stop counter attacks or create chances, something that Wijnaldum did brilliantly for Jurgen Klopp.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been in and out of the squad due to inconsistent performances and injury concerns, on the other hand, Naby Keita has been highly injury prone since moving to England and Milner would likely leave upon expiry of his contract. The likes of Jones and Elliott are inexperienced and need time, especially the latter, who has recently returned from a serious ankle injury.

Therefore, on immediate basis, Liverpool need to reinforce their midfield and a versatile and energetic play breaker like Denis Zakaria would be a top addition. The 25-year-old is naturally a holding midfield star who can effectively play in the CM role as well.

Fabinho is our first choice defensive midfielder, who also brilliantly plays the role of a deep-lying playmaker. So, the Samba star is irreplaceable at the moment and if the Swiss star does end up signing for the Reds this month then he should repalce Henderson. Jones is younger (better stamina) and way more creative as compared to our skipper. Curtis must start until Thiago returns to the squad.

Here is how Liverpool could line up with Denis Zakaria: