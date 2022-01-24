Liverpool needed to improve their midfield in the summer and were heavily linked with French international, Eduardo Camavinga. However, the Les Bleus starlet was snapped up by Real Madrid.

Now, the youngster finds himself in a complex situation and reports suggest that the Merseysiders are waiting to move to finally sign him.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, Klopp controls the situation of the former Rennes midfielder, who is having a torrid time at the Bernabeu under the management of Italian boss, Carlo Ancelotti. He wants to play week in week out but that cannot be guaranteed at the moment.

Therefore, it is claimed that the Reds, who must strengthen things in the center and have not replaced Georginio Wijnaldum as yet, can promise Camavinga a starring role in the squad.

As far as this season is concerned, Ancelotti has preferred the likes of Kroos, Modric and Casemiro in the starting XI. On the other hand, the fourth choice central midfielder is Uruguayan international Federico Valverde. In such a scenario, the 19-year-old has mainly warmed the bench.

So far, the teenage sensation has only started 5 games in the Spanish La Liga and in yesterday’s game against Elche, he was once again an unused substitute.

Earlier this month, the Catalan outlet reported that after turning Liverpool down last summer, now, the player will accept a move to Anfield if the Premier League giants come calling again. Real Madrid would want at least 55 million euros (£45.9million) from the sale of the midfielder.

