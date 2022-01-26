Liverpool offer huge salary to sign £25million star – Report

Another day, another report linking Swiss international, Denis Zakaria, to a move to Liverpool, who are looking to strengthen their midfield department.

Last week, ESPN reported that the Merseysiders are at the fore-front to lure the Borussia Monchengladbach star, whose market value is around £25million (The Mirror), in the winter transfer window.

More recently, according to a report covered by Spanish source, Nacional, the Reds are favorites to hire the services of the 40-capped international, who is also on the radar of La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The Catalan outlet have claimed that Liverpool have guaranteed Zakaria an important role in the side and have offered him a huge salary, much higher than what the player would be able to get at the Bernabeu.

It is stated that the the former Young Boys midfielder has got multiple proposals on the table but everything indicates that he will end up signing for the team led by Jurgen Klopp, who is keen on bringing him to Anfield.

Keeping in view the current midfield situation at the club, who have not replaced Gini Wijnaldum as yet, the German manager must urgently reinforce the department and few days back, we covered an article on how Zakaria could fit in the Liverpool starting XI.

Let’s hope that after the international break, we will have the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott fit and available for selection. In your view, should Liverpool wait till the summer to sign Denis Zakaria on a free transfer?