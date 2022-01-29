If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are the big favorites to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City in the summer.

According to a report covered by Spanish outlet, Nacional, the Belgian international has rejected all offers to extend his stay with the Foxes and has decided to leave at the end of the current campaign.

News – Liverpool agree £16million contract to secure signing – Report

The Catalan news source have mentioned that Klopp has requested to hire the services of the former Monaco man to reinforce the midfield department.

It is stated that Liverpool have acted fast and overtaken contenders like Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona. At the Nou Camp, Laporta wants to lure the 24-year-old but he has failed to convince manager, Xavi Hernandez.

His current contract with the King Power Stadium will expire in 18 months and as per the report, he may leave the club for a fee of around 50 million euros (£41.6million).

Tielemans directly contributed in 15 goals in all competitions for Leicester in the last campaign and most importantly, the Belgian scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final vs Chelsea.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, the ex-Anderlecht midfielder has netted 6 goals and provided 3 assists in 23 starts under the management of Brendan Rodgers.

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £41.6million to sign Youri Tielemans in the summer?