Liverpool were heavily linked with Juventus star, Paulo Dybala, in the winter transfer window and the reports suggest that next month the Reds will continue to push next month to secure his signature.

The Argentine international, who earns around £112,000 a week (CM), will be free to leave the Bianconeri in the summer.

Last week, Tutto Mercato Web covered a story stating that the Reds, who have the approval of the South American playmaker, are preparing an offer to sign him.

This week, TMW have published another report on the subject and state that Liverpool will be actively moving next month in order to lure the 28-year-old star.

The Italian news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders plan to travel to Italy in February to hold talks for the signing of Dybala.

The La Albiceleste star signed his last contract back in 2017. Since then, he has won all the major prizes with the Italian club and was even named the Serie A Player of the Year in the 2019-20 season. Still, Juve have not rewarded him with a pay rise.

The 31-capped international has been looking to earn a contract worth £160,000 a week and Record has recently claimed that the Liverpool can afford to meet his wage demands.

In the current campaign, so far, the ex Palermo star has scored 11 goals in all competitions for the Old Lady. In your view, should Liverpool agree a deal to sign an experienced player like Paulo Dybala on a bosman?