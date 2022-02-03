Liverpool sealed the signing of Luis Diaz in the winter transfer window while the player was in South America on international duty.

In the last World Cup qualification fixture, Colombia were beaten by Argentina and now, the Tricolor are on the brink of missing out on Qatar 2022.

News – How Liverpool could line up with £50million signing

According to RCN, after the defeat against the La Albiceleste, the £50million star left his team-mates to fly alone to Liverpool.

The news source have mentioned that majority of the Colombian players went to the airport with long faces and dejected.

However, Diaz was excited, he packed his things in a hurry and took a charter flight to fulfil his dream of playing for Liverpool.

Last night, Sadio Mane scored a goal and provided an assist to help Senegal reach the final of the African Cup of Nations that will be held on Sunday night.

On the same day, Liverpool will collide against Cardiff City in the FA Cup and with Mane unavailable, we might be able to see Luis Diaz make his debut.

Tonight, Mohamed Salah’s Egypt will face hosts Cameroon in the second semi final and a victory for the Pharaohs will set an exciting encounter between Mane and Salah in the final.

The African duo have been fantastic for their respective nations in the tournament.