On deadline day, Liverpool were pressing to secure the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham but were unable to seal the deal in time.

Reports in the media indicate that the Reds will now look to sign the player on a free transfer in the summer and the move is still possible.

According to 90min, Liverpool are confident that they will be able to sign the teenage sensation at the end of the campaign and Fulham believe that the player will end up agreeing a move to Anfield.

On the other hand, The Athletic claim that Liverpool agreed a fee worth £8million with the Cottagers, the Lisbon-born player arrived for medical and was locked in talks over a five year contract. However, the Mereysiders failed to win the battle with time.

The Reds lured Harvey Elliott from Fulham and he is close friends with Fabio Carvalho. The news source have mentioned that both the starlets will relish the chance to be united at Anfield.

It is stated that the complexities of his representation have up to now have stopped some of the suitors from moving in for the playmaker. If it goes to a tribunal, then the £8million deal agreed between Liverpool and Fulham on deadline day would be taken into account as that sets a precedent for his valuation (The Athletic).

Carvalho is naturally a central attacking midfielder. The 19-year-old has missed a number of games this term due to injury but when fit, he has been brilliant for the Craven Cottage outfit.

So far, he has made 18 appearances in the Championship this season and directly contributed in 11 goals (7 goals and 4 assists).