Liverpool have been looking to strengthen their midfield department for some time and once again, the name of Gavi is in the focus.

The Reds sold Marko Grujic last summer, allowed a key player like Gini Wijnaldum to leave for free and did not sign any replacement.

News – Liverpool to hold talks to sign £112,000 a week star who approves Anfield move – Report

According to Spanish source, Nacional, Barcelona have offered Gavi a new deal that will considerably increase his salary, moreover, they have also offered him a signing on bonus of around 1.5-2 million euros.

It is stated that the proposal is good taking into consideration that the midfielder is just 17, still, it is not close to what Liverpool are offering him.

The Reds are willing to pay him a salary worth 4 million euros per season and a signing on bonus of 10 million euros (£8.4m). The teenage sensation will be out of contract in the summer of 2023 and has a release clause of 50 million euros (£42m).

The Catalan outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are prepared to pay £42m to activate the clause and sign the youngster, who has already made four appearances for the senior Spanish international side under Luis Enrique.

Barcelona are therefore worried and look to increase the amount of the termination clause.

In the current campaign, so far, Gavi has made 17 appearances in the La Liga for Barca, scored a goal and provided 3 assists. He is a versatile talent, who can be deployed in the wide attacking positions if needed.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £42m to sign Gavi from the Catalan giants?