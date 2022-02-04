4-3-3: Liverpool’s probable XI vs Cardiff City

Liverpool will face Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the weekend and the Reds will still be without star attackers, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The African dup will collide on Sunday when Senegal will face Egypt in the African Cup of Nations final.

As far as the team news is concerned, the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott have returned from their respective injuries and trained with the first team. However, it will be too early to start them and the duo could be on the bench.

In the goal, Kelleher should get the nod to start ahead of Brazilian shot stopper, Alisson Becker. In front of the young goalie, Van Dijk and Konate might feature in the central defense.

In the left back role, Kostas Tsimikar could start ahead of Andrew Robertson, on the other hand, Bradley may feature ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Tyler Morton could get the nod to start in the center of the park with captain Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

As far as the attack is concerned, the likes of Kaide Gordon and Takumi Minamino should start in the wide attacking positions and Roberto Firmino may feature in the False No. 9 role.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Cardiff City: