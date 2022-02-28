Liverpool improved their offense by signing Luis Diaz in the January transfer window and the South American winger has so far proved to be fantastic for the newly crowned Carabao Cup champions.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are looking to sign another South American in the form of Uruguayan forward, Darwin Nunez.

News – Klopp pressing to sign £290,000-a-week star who likes Liverpool – Report

According to Football Insider, the Merseysiders are hot in pursuit of the striker, who has been in sensational form for Benfica in the current campaign.

The news source have mentioned that the 22-year-old is eager to agree a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

This term, so far in 30 appearances, Nunez has netted 25 goals in all competitions for the Portuguese giants. He is currently the leading goalscorer in the Liga Nos.

In the Champions League (group stage), the ex Penarol forward was the Man of the Match in the 3-0 victory over Barcelona (netted a brace) and also found the net against German giants, Bayern Munich.

Under Klopp, Liverpool have mainly operated with a False No. 9 in his system and succeeded without an out and out striker. Lately, even the combination of Mane, Salah and Diaz has proved to be effective for us.

Still, we do need a plan B in the form of a natural No. 9 and Darwin Nunez could be a quality addition. Earlier this month, Spanish source, Mundo Deportivo (via The Faithful), reported that at least a fee of 50 million euros (£41.8million) would be needed to sign the Uruguayan from Benfica.

Have your say – Do Liverpool need to improve their strike-force in the summer?