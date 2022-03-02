After winning the League Cup at the weekend, Liverpool will collide against Norwich City in the FA Cup tonight.

The Reds have won 10 games on the trot and should be considered favorites to beat the Canaries, who have struggled big time in the PL this term.

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp should rest majority of the players that started on Sunday night against Chelsea.

In the goal, Kelleher would likely retain his place in the starting XI and in front of the young shot stopper, the likes of Konate and Gomez could start.

Kostas Tsimikas may replace Robertson to feature in the left back position and Bradley may could replace Trent Alexander-Arnold to start in the right back role.

Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and veteran James Milner may return to start in the center of the park for the Merseysiders.

As far as the attack is concerned, Diogo Jota may feature in the False No. 9 role, on the other hand, Origi and Minamino could start in the wide offensive positions.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted starting lineup vs Norwich City: