In the summer transfer window, Gini Wijnaldum decided to leave Liverpool for free in order to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Dutch international signed a contract worth (Marca) 9.8 million euros per year (£156,000-a-week), to move to the Ligue 1 leaders but his situation in France is not ideal by any means.

Wijnaldum was a regular starter for the Anfield club under the management of Jurgen Klopp. In fact, no player played more games for the Reds under the German manager than the Netherlands midfielder.

He thought that the grass would be greener at PSG but unfortunately, that has not been the case as he has mainly been a bench warmer under Mauricio Pochettino.

Former Anfield forward, Stan Collymore has backed Liverpool to bring the 31-year-old back. He stated (Mirror Sport):

“Wijnaldum is having a proper wobbler at Paris Saint-Germain and, despite the fact he’s earning a king’s ransom, if I were Jurgen Klopp I’d chance my arm with a cheeky low-ball offer to try to get him back to Liverpool.”

“I’m not usually a fan of going back but if there’s a cheap deal to be done, my old club could still be getting a proper, top-level performer.”

So far, in the current campaign, the 85-capped international has only started 14 games in the French league. As far as the Champions League is concerned, the former Newcastle United man could only start 3 games in the group stages.

