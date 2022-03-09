Liverpool have been linked with German international and RB Salzburg center forward, Karim Adeyemi, for a long time and once again, the Kaiser is in the lime light.

According to Sky Germany, the Reds are one of the clubs interested and the Austrian club are not ready to lower down their asking price of £33million (40 million euros).

Sky transfer expert Marc Behrenbeck has perhaps suggested that the Merseysiders could meet the fee to get his signing done. The reporter claimed:

“There are some, especially from the Premier League, who would take him immediately for 40 million euros,”

Adeyemi is a pacy forward, who has been in top form for RB Salzburg this term. So far, in all competitions, he has started 30 games, scored 19 goals and provided 4 assists.

The 20-year-old striker has already made three appearances for the senior national side. The youngster made his debut for Germany last year against Armenia and managed to find the net.

Under the management of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have mainly operated without a natural out and out center forward. Firmino has mainly excelled in the False No. 9 role and Jota has proved to be a hit as well.

Since the arrival of Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane has mainly played in the CF role and even the Senegalese has excelled big time lately. In such a scenario, do you think that Liverpool need to sign a natural No.9 to strengthen the strike-force?

Should the Reds splash £33million to sign Karim Adeyemi in the summer transfer window?