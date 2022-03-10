Liverpool have mainly relied on Salah and Mane for goals over the years and the African wingers have been brilliant under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

The duo will turn 30 this year and the Reds need to look towards the future. They have already signed Colombian Luis Diaz, who has proved to be effective on the left flank.

News – Klopp backed to agree signing of £156,000-a-week ‘top-level’ star

However, the Merseysiders do not have any player good enough to cover for Mohamed Salah on the right wing.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Anfield club are interested in hiring the services of Spanish international and Villareal playmaker, Yeremy Pino.

According to a story covered by El Desmarque, the 19-year-old starlet has been impressive in the current campaign and therefore, several top clubs are looking to secure his signature.

Among the suitors, the Spanish media outlet have claimed that Liverpool have made contact with the Yellow Submarine, who would demand a fee of 80 million euros (£67million release clause) to part ways with their prized asset.

Pino is naturally a right winger but he can effectively be deployed on the left flank and even as a center forward if needed.

As far as this season is concerned, so far, the teenage sensation has started 18 games in the La Liga for Villareal and directly contributed in 10 goals (6 goals and 4 assists).

The youngster has already made two appearances for the senior national side (UEFA Nations League last year) under the management of Luis Enrique.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign Yeremy Pino?