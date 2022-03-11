Two changes – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Brighton

Liverpool’s 12 game winning run in all competitions was ended by Inter Milan in the midweek Champions League game and the Reds would be looking to return to winning ways tomorrow.

The Merseysiders will collide against Brighton, who bounced back from two goals down to earn a point at Anfield earlier in the campaign.

However, the Seagulls have been in poor form lately as they have lost their last four games in the Premier League. Last weekend, they were beaten by Newcastle United.

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp could make a couple of changes to the squad that started vs the Nerazzurri in the European Cup.

In the center of the park, Curtis Jones had an average outing vs the Italian champions and in his place, we can expect skipper, Jordan Henderson, to return and partner Spanish maestro Thiago and Samba star Fabinho.

The attacking trio of Jota, Mane and Salah were in effective vs Inter. Jota looked out of place, Mane slipped a lot but managed to create a chance for Salah, who had the worst night in front of goal.

The likes of Diaz, Mane and Salah have combined well recently and the trio should start vs Brighton on Saturday.

Alisson would probably start in the goal again and the back-line might remain unchanged as well. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Brighton: