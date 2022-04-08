Spanish international, Marco Asensio’s future has been up in the air for some time and once again, Liverpool are in the focus.

Last month, Sport reported that the Reds could move in to sign the attacking midfielder whose contract with Real Madrid will expire in 2023.

Now, as per recent reports (Nacional), the Los Blancos have offered fresh terms that will make the player earn 4.5 million euros per season plus bonuses taking the entire worth around 6 million euros per season.

However, the figures do not satisfy the 26-year-old, who is aware that in the Premier League Liverpool and Arsenal can agree terms worth 7 million euros per season i.e around £112,000 a week to hire his services.

Apart from Copa Del Rey, Asensio has won every major prize multiple times with Real Madrid, who value him at around £50million (60 million euros).

The 26-capped international has so far scored 8 goals in 25 La Liga appearances under Ancelotti this term but the dilemma is that he has only started 15 games.

In the Champions League, he has only started 2 games thus far and warmed the bench in the last contest vs Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The former Mallorca man has not played for the La Furia Roja since November 2020 and to be part of the World Cup squad, he really needs to play regular first team football at club level.

Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the attacking third with stars like Mane, Salah, Jota, Firmino and Diaz around. They do need a cover for the Egyptian superstar and Asensio is naturally a right winger.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign the Spaniard?