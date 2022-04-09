Liverpool struck gold by bringing in Luis Diaz in the winter transfer window as the Colombian has been brilliant for the Reds.

As per reports going on in the media, the Anfield club are interested in further reinforcing the attack and Dutch international, Arnaut Danjuma, is on the radar.

News – Report – Liverpool have made contact to sign £20.8million player

According to Catalan outlet, Nacional, Liverpool have contacted the agent of the Villareal star and Klopp is pressing to sign him in the summer transfer window.

The Yellow Submarine paid a fee of 25 million euros to lure the Netherlands playmaker, who has proved to be a major hit in the La Liga and also in the Champions League.

It is stated that the El Madrigal outfit do not want to lose their prized asset and to ward off the interest from the suitors, they have slapped a mammoth price tag of 60 million euros (£50million) on him.

In the current campaign, so far, in 16 league starts under the management of Unai Emery, Danjuma has scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists.

On the other hand, in the Champions League, so far, he has directly contributed in 7 goals in 8 appearances. He scored the vital brace against Atalanta to book Villareal’s place in the KO stages of the competition, netted a crucial goal in the victory over Juventus in the Round of 16 and also scored the winning goal in the first quarter-final leg against German giants Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old is a versatile playmaker, he can effectively play on either flank, as a secondary striker and even as a center forward if needed. Emery has mostly used him in the No. 9 role this season.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £50million to sign Arnaut Danjuma?