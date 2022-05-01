Report – Liverpool eager to sign £84million star who wants CL football

Liverpool are currently leading the goalscoring chart in the Premier League with 86 goals. The likes of Salah, Jota and Mane have been the main contributors.

Still, reports going on in the media suggest that the Reds are interested in strengthening their strike force in the summer transfer window.

News – £41.8million+ player very interested in signing for Liverpool – Journalist

According to The Mirror (press image provided below), Liverpool and Arsenal are eager to sign Nigerian international and Napoli star, Victor Osimhen.

The British source have mentioned that the African player is valued at £80million. Based on reports in Italy (La Gazzetta Dello Sport via The Faithful), the Naples-based side will only sell their center forward if the asking price of 100 million euros (£84million) is met.

In the current season, Osimhen has missed 13 games due to injuries but his form has been brilliant whenever fit. In all competitions, the 23-year-old has started 24 games thus far and directly contributed in 23 goals (17 goals and 6 assists).

Yesterday, he scored a goal and provided an assist in Napoli’s 6-1 victory in the Serie A against Sassuolo. For the senior national side, so far, the former Ligue 1 striker has netted 10 goals in 16 starts.

Osimhen’s current deal in Italy will expire in 2025 and The Mirror claim that he only wants to move to a Champions League club.

Liverpool have already booked their place in the continent’s top competition for next season and they are one of the favorites to win the tournament this term. On the other hand, Arsenal are in a tight battle with Spurs to earn the final CL qualification spot.

Klopp has got ample quality and depth as far as the attack is concerned with Mane, Salah Diaz, Jota, Bobby and Minamino around. The German may look to replace Origi but for that, I do not think that the Reds would break the bank.