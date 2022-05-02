James Milner may have only been a fringe player this season but he remains one of the most important members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The 36-year-old midfielder started against Newcastle in the last Premier League game and was highly influential in helping us earn all three points.

Klopp heavily praised the veteran star after the victory against the Magpies. The German claimed (LFC):

“Yeah, outstanding. Millie is incredibly important for us, that’s very important because people think if you talk about the dressing room… yes, it is helpful.”

“He’s very helpful there, especially with a manager who is not a native speaker. But, on the pitch as well, he played a super game.”

The former Manchester City midfielder, who earns around £140,000 a week (The Mirror), will be out of contract this summer and reports indicate that Liverpool are ready to agree a new deal with him.

According to The Daily Telegraph, on Jurgen Klopp’s request, the Reds have offered Milner a one-year deal to extend his stay at Anfield.

The famous British news outlet have stated that the retired England international will most likely sign the deal but the future of Mohamed Salah remains uncertain.

In the current campaign, so far, Milner has made 35 appearances in all competitions but has only started 13 times (3 assists).

Our vice-captain is an influential figure in the dressing room and the fans would welcome his extension.