Report – £59million offer will sign star who wants Liverpool move

Another day, another story on the future of Aurelien Tchouameni, who is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

As per recent reports, we know that Jurgen Klopp is keen on securing the midfielder (MD), moreover, the French international wants to move to Anfield (EOTK).

The Les Bleus play breaker’s current deal with Monaco will expire in the summer of 2024. As far as the asking price is concerned, there are multiple reports going on in the media.

French football expert, Jonathan Johnson, thinks that the Merseysiders would need to pay a fee of over 50 million euros to sign the 22-year-old, who could eventually replace Henderson and Thiago (Liverpool Echo).

He further added that the price may even rise to 60 million euros if Monaco end up qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

At the moment, Rennes occupy the final CL qualification spot and they are only ahead of the Monegasques on goal difference.

Today, AS have provided an update (press image provided below) and reported that Tchouameni is going to cost 70 million euros (£59million) in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish source have mentioned that the valuation is a stumbling block for Real Madrid, who believe that only strikers are rated that high. The Los Blancos are hoping that the player and his agent will push the French club to lower the asking price.

Nevertheless, keeping in view the high demand, Monaco have made the suitors aware that an offer worth £59million will be needed to sign the defensive midfielder.

In your view, should Klopp splash £59million to secure his signature?