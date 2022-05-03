Five changes – How Liverpool could line up vs Villarreal

Liverpool defeated Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie last week.

The game at home was way too easy as the visitors failed to threaten the Reds. However, things could be different in Spain.

As far as the team news is concerned, Liverpool could make five changes to the starting XI that featured in the victory over Newcastle United at the weekend.

In the attack, Egyptian international, Mohamed Salah, should return in place of Diogo Jota to partner the likes of Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

In the center of the park, Fabinho could replace captain Henderson to feature in the No.6 role. Moreover, Thiago, who was the Man of the Match in the first leg, must return in place of veteran Milner.

Guinean star, Naby Keita, who scored the winning goal against the Magpies, may retain his starting place in the midfield.

At the back, young Ibrahima Konate could replace Joel Matip to feature with Van Dijk in the central defense. On the other hand, Trent Alexander-Arnold would likely replace Joe Gomez to start in the right-back role.

Here is how Liverpool could line up vs Villarreal: