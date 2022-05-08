Liverpool have been linked with Aurelien Tchouameni for some time and the latest update coming from France suggests that Liverpool are in pole position to sign the midfielder.

According to Telefoot’s Julien Maynard, the French international’s future is yet to be decided. Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to hire his services but Liverpool and Real Madrid are the main contenders to secure his signature.

News – Report – Liverpool eager to sign £84million star who wants CL football

The French journalist added that for now, Liverpool have the advantage to lure the 22-year-old Monaco star. Maynard did not explain why the Reds have the edge over the Los Blancos.

Last Monday, Spanish source, AS, reported that the Ligue 1 side want £60million from the sale of their prized asset, and that price tag is proving to be a major obstacle for Real Madrid.

Tchouameni mainly plays in the defensive midfield role and this term, he has so far helped Monaco keep 10 clean sheets in the league.

The Les Bleus star does not regularly score/create goals but in the last league game against LOSC Lille, he scored two fantastic goals from outside the box to help his team earn all three points.

Overall, in the current campaign, Tchouameni has featured in 48 appearances thus far, scored 5 goals, and provided 2 assists (Transfermartkt).

At Anfield, Fabinho is our main defensive midfielder cum deep-lying playmaker and veterans like Thiago and Henderson can play in the No. 6 role as well. So, young Tchouameni is being targeted with a focus on the future.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks and will keep you updated.