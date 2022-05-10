From Spain – Liverpool want signing of £51.3million Barca target – Contact made

Man City are favorites to win the Premier League yet again and they will be even stronger next season with the potential arrival of superstar striker, Erling Haaland (The Mirror).

Liverpool should move in to reinforce the quality and depth of their squad in the summer transfer window and we have been heavily linked with Aurelien Tchouameni.

Two days ago, Marca reported that the Reds have already made contact to inquire about the future of the wanted midfielder and they are looking for a swift decision.

Today, another Spanish source in the form of Sport (press image provided below) have reported that Liverpool want to sign the French international, who is also on the radar of Barca, PSG and Real Madrid.

The Catalan outlet have stated that the Los Blancos may not move to sign the play breaker because Camavinga has been in top form lately.

As far as Barca are concerned, it is stated that Xavi Hernandez is looking to sign a top defensive midfielder to cover for Sergio Busquets. In such a scenario, Tchouameni is being targeted.

However, Sport report the La Liga side have financial concerns, therefore, the asking price of 60 million euros (£51.3million) and the competition from Liverpool/PSG could be major obstacles.

Monaco have won their last 8 games in the Ligue 1 and for the time being, they are in pole position to qualify for the next season’s Champions League.

Tchouameni has already made 8 appearances for the World Champions and he was an important member of Deschamps’ squad that won the UEFA Nations League last year.

At Liverpoool, Klopp has not replaced Wijnaldum as yet. Moreover, sooner rather than later, the German manager would have to find replacements for veteran midfielders like Milner, Thiago and skipper Henderson.

In your view should the Reds offer £51.3million to sign Aurelien Tchouameni?