Stars rested – Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 starting XI vs Aston Villa

Liverpool failed to beat Tottenham in the last league game and now, Manchester City are in a very strong position to retain their title.

The Reds will collide against Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight and they need to win in order to put pressure on the Sky Blues.

Keeping in view that the Merseysiders will face Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday, we can expect star players to be rested on the bench against the Villa Park outfit.

In the attack, Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino has returned to training and the Brazilian could get the nod to feature vs Steven Gerrard’s side.

If fit, the Samba star should partner Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz upfront. The likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah could be rested.

As far as the midfield is concerned, skipper Henderson might be benched in place of Naby Keita. The Guinean could return to partner Fabinho and Milner in the center of the park.

At the back, Joel Matip may replace Konate to feature with Van Dijk in the central defense. On the other hand, Robbo looked tired vs Spurs and was replaced in the second half. In his place, Tsimikas could start tonight in the left back role.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 starting XI vs Aston Villa: