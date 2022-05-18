If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are ahead in the race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, who is prepared to secure a move to Anfield.

According to a recent story covered by Foot Mercato, the French international’s priority is to sign for the Reds but their battle with Real Madrid is not over as yet.

The French news source have mentioned that the the Los Blancos were in pole position and recently, they have moved in again to contact the representatives of the player. However, for now, Liverpool are leading the race.

As far as the asking price is concerned, FM claim that it would take a fee of over 75 million euros (£63million+) to sign Tchouameni and it is reported that the amount requested by AS Monaco should not be an obstacle for the Merseysiders.

Back in 2018, the Anfield club agreed a deal with £43.7million (Sky) with the Ligue 1 side to hire the services of Fabinho.

The Brazilian international, who is arguably one of the best holding midfielders in the world, has been an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Samba star will turn 29 later this year and a young specialist play breaker like Tchouameni could eventually replace him in the years to come.

Fabinho did not get straight into the starting XI at Anfield. In fact, he did not start a single Premier League game in the first two months. So, if the 22-year-old French international does end up moving to Liverpool, he would have to wait for his time to shine.

On Sunday, Monaco will face Lens in the final Ligue 1 game of the season and they only need a draw to book their place in the next season’s UEFA Champions League.