Liverpool have top quality players in their attack and reports suggest that they want to further reinforce the department in the summer transfer window.

According to UOL, Liverpool are in concrete talks to sign Brazil international and Ajax attacker, Antony, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Newcastle United.

News – Liverpool strike deal, in prime position to sign £14.4million playmaker – Report

The South American news source have mentioned that the 22-year-old, who is rated at around £42m-£51m, would prefer to join PL giants like the Reds and the Red Devils.

In the recently concluded Eredivisie campaign, Antony played a key role in helping in Ajax win the title under the management of newly appointed Man Utd boss, Erik ten Hag.

The Samba starlet featured in 33 games in all competitions and directly contributed in 22 goals (12 goals and 10 assists). He missed the last few games due to an ankle injury.

The youngster was part of the Brazilian Olympic Team that won the gold medal last year. He did not score in the competition but provided the decisive assist in the final vs Spain.

For the senior national side, Antony scored on his debut vs Venezuela last year and so far, in 9 appearances (2 starts), he has scored 2 goals and provided as many assists.

Attack at Anfield

Liverpool have two quality left wingers in the form of Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz. Moreover, the likes of Firmino and Jota have proved to be brilliant in the False No. 9 role.

However, there is no one good enough to cover Mohamed Salah on the right wing. Liverpool have not replaced Wilson and Shaqiri as yet and the depth should be improved.

Antony is naturally a right winger and he has been brilliant since moving to Europe from Sao Paulo. In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign him?