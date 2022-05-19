Liverpool have been linked with Brazilian central defender, Gleison Bremer, for some time and once again, the Torino star is in the limelight.

Last month, Goal.com reported that the Reds are interested in the £21million-rated player and have already made contact to inquire about signing him.

News – £63million+ star prepared to secure Liverpool move – Report

Moreover, Tutto Juve claimed that the Merseysiders would like to present an offer worth 30 million euros to lure the South American defender.

More recently, Torino Granata have reported that Liverpool have set their sights on signing the 25-year-old star, who is a wanted man in the market.

The news source have mentioned that the likes of Inter, AC Milan, Napoli, Man City, Man Utd and even German champions Bayern Munich are interested in the Serie A star.

In such a scenario, club chairman, Urbano Cairo, is preparing for an auction to get the highest amount from the sale of Bremer.

Torino are currently 10th in the table with a single game remaining in the Serie A. They have just conceded 38 goals (37 games) and only the top four teams in the league have conceded fewer goals this term.

Bremer has been rock solid at the back, he has helped the team keep 8 clean sheets in 33 league appearances. Moreover, in the attacking third, he has scored 3 goals and provided an assist as well.

As far as the central defense at Liverpool is concerned, Klopp has got ample quality and depth with quality stars around. Therefore, I do not think that the Reds need to sign a center back in the summer transfer window. What do you think?