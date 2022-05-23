Report – Liverpool have agreed deal with £67.5million star – Face competition

Liverpool have been linked with Aurelien Tchouameni for some time and the latest reports suggest that an agreement has been reached with the French international.

Last week, Foot Mercato reported that the Les Bleus defensive midfielder’s priority is to move to Anfield.

News – Liverpool told £32million would get signing done – Report

More recently, another French source in the form of RMC Sport have revealed that Liverpool have reached an agreement with the 22-year-old star but they face stiff competition from Real Madrid.

The news source have mentioned that even the Los Blancos have agreed a deal with the youngster and the clubs are now in negotiations to get his signing done.

The media outlet claim that Tchouameni will make his final decision very soon. As far as the asking price is concerned, Monaco are looking to get 80 million euros (£67.5million) from the sale of their prized asset.

At the Bernabeu, Ancelotti has got midfielders like Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Valverde, Camavinga and Ceballos.

On the other hand, at Anfield, Klopp has got Thiago, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Ox, Elliott, Milner and skipper Henderson in the center of the park.

So, the Champions League finalists have ample quality and depth in their midfield departments and Tchouameni has an important decision to make. It is likely that he will not get straight into the starting XIs.

Madrid were mainly focusing on investing big to lure Kylian Mbappe from PSG. However, the attacker opted to agree a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions. Now, Real’s priority is to secure the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni (Marca).

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days and will keep you updated.