Liverpool have been linked with Benfica star, Darwin Nunez, and today, we have an update coming from Portugal.

According to a story covered by Correio da Manha (press image provided below), the Reds, Man Untied and Atletico Madrid have shown interest in luring the Uruguayan striker but so far, the Eagles have not received any bid worth 100 million euros (£85.7million).

The renowned Portuguese media outlet have mentioned that the Liga Nos side were hoping to secure a sale of around 120 million euros before the end of May.

CdM cite reports in Britain claiming that Liverpool would not pay over the odds to sign the 22-year-old center forward. On the other hand, Benfica president and legend, Rui Costa, has made it clear that a bid of 100 million euros would be needed for the former Almeria forward.

If the asking price is not met, then the South American player would continue to play for the Primeira Liga giants in the 2022-23 campaign.

Nunez is managed by super agent Jorge Mendes, his current contract will expire in 2025. It is reported that the striker will be on the market till the end of the transfer window (in August) and will only be sold for £85.7million.

Back in 2018, Liverpool broke their transfer record to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in a deal worth £75million (The Guardian).

If they do end up selling a world class star like Sadio Mane, then they must replace the Senegalese by signing a world class replacement. For that, FSG may have to break the transfer record again.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £85.7million to sign Nunez? The Uruguayan forward scored twice against the Reds last term and netted 34 goals in all competitions.