If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool will eventually seal the signing of Darwin Nunez for a fee of 100 million euros.

According to multiple stories covered in Portugal today (press image provided below), Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract worth £34.2million to sign Nunez from Benfica.

As per Jornal de Noticias, the 22-year-old striker missed Uruguay’s last night’s game against Panama so that he can finalize his move to Anfield.

The renowned news source have mentioned that in the coming days, the South American forward will complete his medical examinations and sign a deal that will make him earn 40 million euros (£34.2million) in the next five years.

Similarly, O Jogo have revealed that Liverpool have completed the biggest deal of the year worth 100 million euros to lure the former Almeria star from Benfica.

They claim that Tchouameni’s move to Real Madrid is worth 100 million euros as well but due to high taxation in Monaco (25% on all sales abroad), Nunez’s transfer is the most expensive.

The Porto-based media outlet have also revealed that the Primeira Liga top scorer has agreed a deal with the Reds that will make him earn 8 million euros per season i.e. over £131,000 a week.

So, we will not be breaking our pay structure to sign him (Mirror Sport). In comparison, it must be remembered that Erling Haaland is set to earn around £375,000 a week at Manchester City (ESPN), way more than our highest earner, Van Dijk.

Last season, the Norwegian international scored 29 goals in 30 appearances for Dortmund, on the other hand, Darwin Nunez netted 34 goals in 41 appearances for Benfica. We cannot wait to witness a new rivalry next season.