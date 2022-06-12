Liverpool have struck a deal with Benfica to finally sign Darwin Nunez.

The salary and structure of the terms agreed have been explained in detail by famous Portuguese media outlet, Record (press image provided below).

News – Liverpool submit offer to sign £280,000 a week star – Corriere dello Sport

Earlier in the day, we covered a story (via O Jogo and JN) claiming that the 22-year-old striker has agreed personal terms worth 8 million euros per year.

However, Record have revealed that the former La Liga center forward, who has agreed a five-year contract, will be taking home a net salary of 6 million euros per year.

So, the youngster will be earning around £98,000 weekly and that is relatively a low salary as compared to the highest earners at Anfield (The Mirror).

As far as the transfer fee is concerned, the Portuguese source have mentioned that if the add-ons are achieved, the deal will reach the 100 million euros mark. To beat the competition from Manchester United, Julian Ward immediately flew to Portugal where he met the representatives of Benfica and Nunez and finally reached an agreement.

It is reported that Liverpool will be making an up-front payment of 75 million euros, half of which will be paid in cash. Benfica will get 5 million euros when Nunez will make his 10th appearance for the Merseysiders. He should be able to play 10 games in the first 3-4 months.

The Liga Nos giants will further receive an amount of 10 million euros after the Uruguayan striker has made his 60th appearance. The remaining 10 million euros will depend on the individual and collective performance throughout the player’s contract.

Former club, Almeria, will receive an amount of 10 million euros from the sale of the South American.

As per Record, Man City paid 75 million euros for Erling Haaland, Real Madrid paid 80 million euros for Tchouameni and now, Nunez’s 100 million euros move to Liverpool is the biggest deal of the year. Will he be able to live up to the massive price tag? We shall see.