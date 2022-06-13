Liverpool more than treble wages to secure signing – Club to immediately get £49million

Benfica have officially announced that they have reached an agreement with Liverpool worth 100 million euros for the transfer of Darwin Nunez.

The Reds are yet to make an official confirmation but we can expect that to be made when the player has completed his medical and signed the contract.

According to a report covered this morning by Jornal de Noticias (press image provided below), Nunez is receiving wages worth less than 2 million euros per season at Benfica.

The renowned news source have mentioned that Liverpool have agreed to more than treble his wages and the striker will now earn 6 million euros per season.

Fabrizio Romano claimed that the 22-year-old will sign a six year contract with the Merseysiders. However, JN and other sources in Portugal have reported that the deal is for five years.

The Anfield side will pay 75 million euros up-front. The media outlet have stated that from the initial amount, the Liga Nos club will immediately get 57.5million euros (£49million) after disbursing payments to Spanish side Almeria and agent, Jorge Mendes.

Benfica were initially looking to get a fee of around 80 million euros up-front but after consistent negotiations with Julian Ward, they agreed on reducing the payment to 75 million euros.

Nunez mainly plays in the No.9 role but he has proved to be effective on the left flank and also as a secondary striker when needed.

The question is, will he prove to be a hit in the Premier League? Only time will tell.