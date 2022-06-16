Over the years, Liverpool have heavily relied on Salah and Mane for goals. The Senegalese might end up leaving this summer and Darwin Nunez has already been signed to reinforce the attack.

The Uruguayan international was the leading goal scorer in Portugal last season and found the net both home and away against the Reds in the Champions League.

The question is, how would Liverpool line up with the £140,000 a week star (The Guardian).

Under the management of Jurgen Klopp, we have mainly played without a proper out-and-out striker. The likes of Firmino and Jota have done well in the False No. 9 role. On the other hand, Sadio Mane, a natural winger, proved to be brilliant in the central role.

However, the Reds failed to score a single goal in three finals despite creating a number of clear-cut opportunities. That is why Nunez has been lured.

The South American star is also a versatile talent, he has the pace to run on the flanks and likes to drop back to create chances but naturally, he is a center forward.

As per The Athletic, the 22-year-old featured for over 2000 minutes for Benfica last term and mainly played in the No.9 role (65% CF, 25% AM, 8% LW 2% LM).

So, he must start as the lone center forward in Klopp’s usual 4-3-3 formation and we can expect him to drop back whenever needed. Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah should feature in the wide attacking positions.

Fabio Carvalho was brilliant for Fulham in the Championship but he is still inexperienced and might not get immediately into the starting XI.

The Reds do need to strengthen the midfield department but if Klopp does not bring in a new face then the likes of Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago would probably start in the center of the park.

At the back, Matip mainly started in the Premier League, on the other hand, Konate regularly started in the Champions League. One of them would usually partner Van Dijk in the central defense in front of Alisson. The likes of Trent and Robbo are irreplaceable in the fullback positions.

Here is how Liverpool would line up with Darwin Nunez: