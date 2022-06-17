Liverpool have already snapped up Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and Darwin Nunez from Portuguese side, SL Benfica.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are set to secure their third signing by bringing in Calvin Ramsay.

News – Liverpool offer on the table for £42.9million player – Decision soon

According to The Star (press image provided below), the Merseysiders are close to luring the Scottish youngster from Aberdeen.

Liverpool have agreed terms on a five-year contract with the 18-year-old right back and a fee worth £5.5million with the Scottish Premiership side. It is reported that Ramsay’s arrival would be the last incoming transfer of the summer for Jurgen Klopp.

The German manager wants to sign a central midfielder but it is likely that he will have to wait for another year to reinforce the department. As per The Times, Ramsay has to undergo a medical, which is expected to take place at the weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the irreplaceable right back at Anfield and to cover for him, we have Neco Williams, who spent the second half of the last campaign on loan with Fulham.

The Welsh international had an impressive loan spell with the Cottagers, who won the Championship, and The Athletic claim that the 21-year-old would probably look for a move away from Anfield for regular game time.

Williams played a key role in helping his country book a place in the World Cup and he needs to play week in and week out to earn his place in the Wales squad.

Therefore, Ramsay could come in and become the second choice right back for Liverpool. Last season, the teenager started 30 games in all competitions, scored a goal and provided 9 assists for Aberdeen.

He was named the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year.