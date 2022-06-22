Liverpool have secured a big money signing this summer by bringing in Darwin Nunez but they are losing quality and depth in their attacking third.

Origi is set to join AC Milan, Mane is set to sign for Bayern and the latest reports have indicated that Takumi Minamino is close to moving to AS Monaco.

According to The Athletic, the Reds have agreed a fee worth 18 million euros with the Ligue 1 side to transfer the Japanese international in the summer transfer window.

The news source have mentioned that Minamino has agreed a contract with the French club to secure a move away from Liverpool.

Back in 2019, the Asian playmaker put in a fantastic performance at Anfield in the Champions League and Klopp opted to lure him from RB Salzburg (2020 winter transfer window).

However, since moving to England, the 27-year-old has mainly warmed the bench. In the last campaign, he only started a single game in the Premier League and that was the second-last fixture against Southampton.

Minamino was our top scorer in the Carabao Cup, however, in the final, Klopp did not even use him. Similarly, the 42-capped international was also our top scorer in the FA Cup but he was not even part of the Match Day squads in the semi and the final.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the £75,000 a week playmaker (The Mirror) is leaving Liverpool and his exit would adversely impact the depth as far as the attack is concerned. Like Origi and Mane, the Japanese star can effectively play in multiple offensive positions.

Therefore, Klopp should look to sign a versatile player to improve things up-front. In your opinion, who should the Reds sign to reinforce the attack?