Liverpool ready to exploit impasse to sign £132,000-a-week star – Report

Liverpool had the (joint) best defensive record in the Premier League last season, still, reports are linking them with a top central defender in the form of Matthijs de Ligt.

According to a story covered by Corriere dello Sport today (press image provided below), Juventus have been trying to agree a new deal with the Dutch international but thus far, they have not succeeded.

In such a scenario, Liverpool are one of the top European clubs ready to exploit the contract impasse to sign the 22-year-old central defender.

The Italian news source have mentioned that above all, Premier League clubs like the Reds, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are moving to hire the services of De Ligt.

CdS claim that the Netherlands star is already the highest earning Bianconeri player, who is taking home around 8 million euros per season i.e. around £132,000-a-week.

His current contract, which will expire in two years, has a release clause of 125 million euros that will rise to 140 million euros next summer. The youngster wants the exit clause to be halved (70 million euros) in the new deal but Juve do not agree and the talks have now stalled.

De Ligt is a leader. At the age of just 18, he was named the captain of Ajax. Under his leadership, the Dutch club won the domestic double and reached the last four of the Champions League.

The 37-capped international won the Serie A title in his debut season with the Old Lady and has already won all the major domestic trophies in Italy.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, Klopp has got Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips in the central defense.

There is ample quality and depth in the backline at Anfield, hence, there is no need to move for Matthijs de Ligt this summer.